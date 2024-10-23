GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Health
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Health
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Book Trinamool MP Kalyan Banerjee for ruckus at meeting on Waqf Bill, BJP members urge Speaker

His ‘act of goondaism’ should be referred to Ethics Committee, they say

Published - October 23, 2024 10:56 pm IST - New Delhi 

The Hindu Bureau
TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee got injured after he allegedly smashed a glass bottle during a heated exchange with BJP MP Abhijit Gangopadhyay at the JPC meeting on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill at Parliament Annexe in New Delhi on Tuesday.

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee got injured after he allegedly smashed a glass bottle during a heated exchange with BJP MP Abhijit Gangopadhyay at the JPC meeting on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill at Parliament Annexe in New Delhi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Three BJP MPs have written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla demanding that the police file a case against Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee for the “unprecedented violence” at the meeting of the Joint Committee on Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 on Tuesday. They also sought his suspension from the Lok Sabha till the police investigation was completed. 

Mr. Banerjee reportedly smashed a bottle during a heated exchange with BJP MP Abhijit Gangopadhyay at the meeting.

Mr. Gangopadhyay has signed the letter along with BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey and Aparajita Sarangi. 

Waqf panel member A. Raja criticises chairman for conducting proceedings in 'haste'

‘Unpardonable violence’

In their joint letter to the Speaker on Tuesday, the BJP members said they, along with other members of the panel, witnessed the “act of goondaism and unpardonable violence” perpetrated by Mr. Banerjee. His actions “surpassed all limits of a civilised behaviour expected from a Member of Parliament”, they said. Not acting against Mr. Banerjee, they argued, would tarnish the parliamentary system “beyond repair”. “In terms of Rule 316 B (a) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Lok Sabha, the unethical conduct of Kalyan Banerjee, Member of Parliament, may be referred to the Committee on Ethics for examination, investigation and report for considering rescinding his membership,” they said. 

Meanwhile, the Opposition members have accused Chairman and BJP MP Jagdambika Pal of leaking the proceedings of the meetings. AAP MP and panel member Sanjay Singh said, “It is very unfortunate that a statement is given in the media about the conversation and discussion that took place at the committee meeting. According to the parliamentary rules, no one can give a statement about the closed-door discussion,” Mr. Singh said. He added that the Opposition would raise this issue in the next meeting. 

Published - October 23, 2024 10:56 pm IST

Related Topics

All India Trinamool Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.