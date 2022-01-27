Book on unsung women freedom fighters released

NEW DELHI

27 January 2022 22:10 IST

A pictorial book telling the stories of 20 unsung women freedom fighters, including Matangini Hazra, Gulab Kaur, Chakali Ilamma and Rani Abbakka, was released by the Culture Ministry here on Thursday.

The book released in partnership with Amar Chitra Katha.

Speaking at the launch on some of the stories depicted in the book, Minister of State for Culture Meenakshi Lekhi said Rani Abbakka had thwarted Portuguese attacks for several decades. She said history had not been written with that perspective, but was now being brought to light under the “Prime Minister’s vision” as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the celebration of 75 years of Independence.

The Culture Ministry statement said the book contained stories of Matangiri Hazra, a freedom fighter from Bengal who laid down her life in the struggle; Gulab Kaur, who fought against the British rule after abandoning her own dreams of a life abroad; Padmaja Naidu, Sarojini Naidu’s daughter and a freedom fighter in her own right; Velu Nachiyar, the first Indian queen to wage war against the East India Company; and Jhalkari Bai, a solider and adviser to the Rani of Jhansi.

The Ministry would soon be releasing similar books on 25 unsung tribal freedom fighters and a third book on 30 freedom fighters from other areas, the Ministry said.