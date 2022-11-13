Book chronicles legacy of Old Delhi’s 330-year-old Anglo Arabic School

The book, published by Oxford University Press, titled The School at Ajmeri Gate: Delhi’s Educational Legacy is written by Prof. Azra Razzack and advocate Atyab Siddiqui

As the Anglo Arabic school at Ajmeri Gate here completed 330 years of existence, two former administrators of the school have chronicled the history and legacy of one of the oldest running Muslim educational institutions in the country. The school has its origin in Madrasa Ghaziuddin, built by Mir Shihab-ud-din, a noble during Aurangzeb’s reign, in the late 17 th century. Mir Shihab-ud-din, also known as Ghaziuddin Khan, was the father of the first Nizam of Hyderabad. He died in 1710 and is buried in this very campus near Ajmeri Gate. Today the school is one of the largest in the city with about 2,000 students, mostly from the Walled City, enrolled with it.

Prof. Azra Razzack and advocate Atyab Siddiqui say it took them more than a decade to complete their research and publish the book.. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

The book, published by Oxford University Press, titled The School at Ajmeri Gate: Delhi’s Educational Legacy is written by Prof. Azra Razzack and advocate Atyab Siddiqui, and contains the detailed history of the school. According to the authors, the book explores an educational journey that has its beginnings nearly three centuries ago. “Prior to the existence of this school, the campus at Ajmeri Gate had housed the Ghaziuddin madrasa and its successor, the famed Delhi College. The book documents the journey of the school from its inception in the late 19th century, its progress in the first half of the 20th century, its shutting down at the time of Partition, and its triumphs and tribulations post-Independence,” said Prof. Razzack.

Decade-long research

A former director of the Dr. K.R. Narayanan Centre of Dalit and Minorities Studies in Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), Prof. Razzack has also functioned as the senior researcher of the Sachar Committee on the social, economic and educational status of Muslims. As assigned by the then Vice-Chancellor of JMI, Prof. Razzack was the secretary of the Delhi Education Society that manages the school. She served almost three terms as the secretary between 2007 and 2014. Her co-author, Atyab Siddiqui has held various positions in the Delhi Education Society since 1994 and was also the manager of the school from 2009 till 2014. Old records were destroyed during the First War of Independence in 1857, and some of the records were burnt during the Partition. So it took more than a decade for the duo to complete their research and publish the book.

Prof. Razzack said: “This centuries-old institution is unfortunately not known in the educational and academic circles. It definitely needed to be written about.” Talking to The Hindu, the authors said: “The school and its campus are important for the community to which it caters. While the exact year of the establishment remains a matter of debate, a popular date associated with its establishment is 1692.”

Changing roles

The institution kept on changing its character. In the initial half, it was a madrasa, and in 1825, the British established the Delhi College on the campus. For the Muslim community, this institution has always been considered as a glorified institution, like an Oxford or an Aligarh Muslim University. “They have always looked upon it with awe,” Mr. Siddiqui said.

Under the British, there was an English section and an Oriental section for the school. Folklore goes that many of the brave Indians who participated in the First War of Independence were hanged at this campus. “There were English headmasters and teachers in the school who tried to make this a liberal institution,” he added.

There is an emotive connectivity with this red-sandstone building for the Muslims in the locality. The school is a treasured relic for the Dilliwalas. For the community by which it is encircled, it represents the lost and vanquished Lal Quila. “The mosque and a dargah within its precincts further adds to this connect,” Prof. Razzack said adding that the institution has nine acres of land and the campus has a charm of its own. “There is a sense of ownership for the community. Many generations of the Walled City have studied here,” she said. “It is a school in which almost the entire Walled City of Delhi is interested and invested in emotionally,” she added.

The school is being regulated under the Delhi School Education Act of the Delhi government and the entire property is vested under the Delhi Education Society. The Vice-Chancellor of JMI is the president of the Society in their ex-officio capacity. “This is a Waqf property and Waqf Board also chips in. The Archaeological Survey of India also monitors the safety of the structure,” Mr. Siddiqui said.

Co-education

As administrators, in 2012, they inducted girls in the school. “Though there was a separate Anglo Arabic school for girls in pre-independent India, the community leaders were against making this a co-education institution. Teachers also rebelled. Local politicians opposed. But women of the area stood with us. They, despite the diktats of their husbands, brothers and fathers, brought their girls to the schools,” the authors said.

They vouch that the book is not only about the school. “It is a history of the building, history of the community and history of the time. It is not the legacy of the school, it is a reflection on the community and the challenges before the community. It is also an introspection of sorts on the functioning of a Muslim educational institution and what ails it. This book is a mirror shown to the community,” they said. The authors have received invitation from the old boys of the school now settled in Pakistan and Bangladesh for a reading of the book. “I received invitations from the alumni of the school in London and Paris too to talk on the book and the school,” Mr. Siddiqui said.

Eminent educationist Krishna Kumar said in his foreword to the book that the narrators of the Anglo Arabic School’s story leave one wiser without saying a word that one might term political. “Our troubled times have made that word both meaningless and troublesome, especially when we need to use it in the context of education. The authors of this volume are obviously pleading for harmony: they demonstrate that the Anglo Arabic School was and continues to be a symbol of a way of life based on acceptance and appreciation of diversity. The publication of this volume is auspicious as it appears at a time when India faces the risk of losing what it had gained during the struggle for independence from colonial rule,” Mr. Kumar said.