Bombay High Court lets Nuslia Wadia withdraw case against Tatas

The Bombay High Court on Monday allowed Nusli Wadia to withdraw a defamation case filed against Ratan Tata and the directors of Tata Sons. On January 13, Mr. Wadia withdrew the criminal defamation petition and the ₹3,000 crore suit against Mr. Tata and the companies before the Supreme Court.

A single bench of Justice GS Kulkarni at HC disposed of the suit for damages filed by Mr Wadia.

Mr. Wadia had alleged that Mr. Tata had made defamatory statements against him after the removal of Cyrus Mistry as the Chairman Tata Group on October 24, 2016. Soon thereafter, Mr. Wadia was also removed as an independent director from the board of the Tata Group companies.

Mr. Wadia had quoted, “Mr. Wadia was acting against the interests of the Tata Group and was acting in concert with the former manager designed to cause harm to the Tata Group despite being an independent director on the Board of a few Tata companies.”

Tata Sons had also made a statement, “Mr. Wadia of acting without bonafides and putting the future of Tata Steel and its employees in grave jeopoardy.” He was also accused of “not conducting himself independently and had been galvanizing the independent directors and acting prejudicially”.

On December 17, 2018, the Magistrate Court had issued notices to Mr Tata, Ajay Piramal, Amit Chandra, Ishaat Hussain, Nitin Nohria, Ranendra Sen, Vijay Singh, Venu Srinivasan, Ralf Speth, N. Chandrasekharan and F.N. Subedar. They were charged with section 500 (punishment for defamation) of Indian Penal Code.