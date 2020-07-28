Bombay High Court directs hospital to submit report on Varavara Rao

Varavara Rao. File

Mumbai:

28 July 2020 18:06 IST

Family unable to get information on his health from hospital or jail, advocate tells court

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital at Vile Parle to submit a report on medical status and line of treatment given to Varavara Rao, 81, admitted there.

A Division Bench of Justices R.D. Dhanuka and V.G. Bisht was hearing two petitions. The first is a petition filed against Taloja Jail prison authorities where Mr. Rao was lodged before being shifted to the hospital. The plea seeks directions to them to submit a detailed report along with medical papers on the treatment and course of action followed by them after the hurried discharge of Mr. Rao from J. J. Hospital on June 2, 2020. The second petition is a criminal appeal against the rejection of Mr. Rao’s interim medical bail by a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court.

Advertising

Advertising

Advocate Sudeep Pasbola appearing for Mr. Rao told the court that the family was unable to get any information about his health from either the hospital or the jail. He said, “Mr. Rao is serious [in a serious condition] and when the family contacts the jail, they are told — call the hospital, and when the hospital is contacted, they are told — call the jail.”

Mr. Pasbola questioned, “What is the secrecy about his health? His family is in Hyderabad so at least a call can be arranged to talk to him at the hospital.”

‘We have no problem’

On this, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh representing the NIA said, “We have no problem if the family wants to talk or meet him. If the hospital permits, we have no problem. Nanavati Hospital is the best hospital and there should not be any grievance about his health or treatment.”

Also read: Varavara Rao’s family turns to Deshmukh

To which Mr. Pasbola said, “There cannot be any grievance because there is no information about his health.”

Mr. Singh said that as per the Indian Council of Medical Research, secrecy had to be maintained.

Also read: Varavara Rao’s family writes to NHRC

The court then asked if there was any problem if the information were to be shared. The State counsel said there was no objection to sharing any information with the family and that the hospital could be directed to submit a report.

The Bench then passed an order directing the hospital to submit a report on the medical status and line of treatment given to Mr. Rao, and adjourned the matter to August 7.