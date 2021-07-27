Bombay HC reserves judgment in Gadling’s plea

27 July 2021 03:19 IST

The Bombay High Court on Monday reserved the judgement in a plea by advocate Surendra Gadling, an accused in the Bhima Koregaon caste violence against rejection of his temporary bail application.

A division Bench of justices S.S. Shinde and N.J. Jamadar was hearing an appeal filed against rejection of his temporary bail application.

The appeal mentions, “On August 15, 2020, Mr. Gadling’s mother died at Nagpur. After two days he filed a temporary bail before the special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Mumbai. He sought for a temporary bail for three weeks to perform the last rites of his mother as his brother could not attend them because he was COVID-19 positive. However, on September 11, 2020, it got rejected. He then moved the High Court in appeal challenging the order of rejection.”

NIA’s counsel Sandesh Patil opposed the temporary bail as he is not required to attend the funeral anymore so the reason seeking for bail does not exist. He said, “This appeal was filed one year after the incident. He himself says there are eight family members... so, he does not need to conduct the last rites, and anyone can do it on his behalf.”

Mr. Gadling was arrested on June 6, 2018, by the Pune Police and is currently lodged at the Taloja Central Jail. On November 6, 2018, his bail application was rejected by the additional sessions judge, Pune.