Bombay High Court permits Johnson & Johnson to manufacture baby powder at ‘its own risk’

November 16, 2022 12:53 pm | Updated November 17, 2022 12:21 am IST - MUMBAI

The company had filed a petition challenging two orders of the state government- one for cancelling the license and the second to immediately stop manufacturing and sale of the product

The Hindu Bureau

A bottle of Johnson and Johnson Baby Powder | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday permitted Johnson & Johnson Private Limited to manufacture their baby powder at “its own risk” in Mulund but withheld the permission for its sale and distribution as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had revoked the licence.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Division Bench of Justices S.V. Gangapurwala and S.G. Dige was hearing a petition filed by Johnson & Johnson challenging the order by the State government, cancelling the manufacturing licence of its baby powder in Mumbai. The plea mentions: “On September 15, the Joint Commissioner and Licensing Authority, FDA Maharashtra, issued an order cancelling the company’s licence, effective from December 15, 2022. In December 2018, the FDA during a random inspection took samples of the baby powder and found it to be “not of standard quality.” The State had then revoked the licence citing public interest and in September 2022, cancelled it and directed the company to recall the stock of the powder from the market.

Trending

  1. Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
  2. U.K. and India to launch a Young Professionals Exchange in 2023: Downing Street
  3. Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
  4. Gurugram consumer forum orders ban on 11 foreign breed dogs, asks MCG to take registered pets into custody
  5. ‘Joyland’: Pakistan PM orders review of ban on Oscar-entry movie, reveals aide

Read | Report on ‘toxic’ talc worries India

On Wednesday, senior advocate Ravi Kadam, appearing for the company, said the FDA did not issue a showcause notice to his party and urged that the product samples be sent to the Central Drug Testing Laboratory. The court then directed the samples to be sent to more than one lab as it did not want any margin of error. The State counsel suggested the names of the three laboratories. The court directed the FDA to collect the samples and send them to the labs within three days and posted the matter to be heard on November 30.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Meanwhile, the court permitted the company to manufacture the product at its own risk and also directed the FDA to send fresh samples of the baby powder from the Mulund facility to three laboratories for testing.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US