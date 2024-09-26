GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bombay HC formally strikes down Centre’s Fact Check Unit, calls amended IT rules ‘unconstitutional’

A Division Bench of judges Justice A.S. Gadkari and Justice Neela Gokhale of the Bombay High Court observed, ‘In view of the majority opinion, the rule 3(1)(v) is declared unconstitutional and is struck down’

Published - September 26, 2024 12:30 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
An outer view of Bombay High Court.

An outer view of Bombay High Court. | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre

In a setback to the Centre, the Bombay High Court on Thursday (September 26, 2024) passed a judgement ‘formally’ striking down the amended Information Technology Rules, 2023 and called it “unconstitutional”.

Why has Bombay HC invalidated Centre’s proposed ‘fact-checking’ unit? | Explained

A division Bench of judges, Justice A.S. Gadkari and Justice Neela Gokhale of the Bombay High Court observed, “In view of the majority opinion, the rule 3(1)(v) is declared unconstitutional and is struck down. Petitions are accordingly allowed.”

On September 20, the “tie-breaker” judge, Justice Atul Sharachchandra Chandurkar, delivered his opinion striking down the amended IT rules that empowered the Government to identify “fake news” on social media platforms through a Fact Check Unit (FCU).

Justice Chandurkar said the Information Technology [Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code] Amendment Rules, 2023, violated “Article 14 (right to equality), 19 (freedom of speech and expression) and 19(1)(g) (freedom and right to profession) of the Constitution”.

Published - September 26, 2024 12:30 pm IST

Related Topics

court administration / computing and information technology

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.