Bombay HC formally strikes down Centre’s Fact Check Unit, calls amended IT rules ‘unconstitutional’

In a setback to the Centre, the Bombay High Court on Thursday (September 26, 2024) passed a judgement ‘formally’ striking down the amended Information Technology Rules, 2023 and called it “unconstitutional”.

A division Bench of judges, Justice A.S. Gadkari and Justice Neela Gokhale of the Bombay High Court observed, “In view of the majority opinion, the rule 3(1)(v) is declared unconstitutional and is struck down. Petitions are accordingly allowed.”

On September 20, the “tie-breaker” judge, Justice Atul Sharachchandra Chandurkar, delivered his opinion striking down the amended IT rules that empowered the Government to identify “fake news” on social media platforms through a Fact Check Unit (FCU).

Justice Chandurkar said the Information Technology [Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code] Amendment Rules, 2023, violated “Article 14 (right to equality), 19 (freedom of speech and expression) and 19(1)(g) (freedom and right to profession) of the Constitution”.