Bombay HC directs BMC to issue circular on social distancing for Bakrid

01 August 2020 05:53 IST

The Bombay High Court on Friday directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to issue a circular, indicating the regulatory measures as well as the procedures for maintaining social distancing to be adhered by everyone at Deonar Abattoir, for offering animal sacrifices for Id ul Azha.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Sarang Kotwal was hearing a public interest litigation filed by Al-Quereshi Human Welfare Association and other organisations. They seek a direction from the court to the authorities, “to jointly and severally make available the available places for the sacrifice of water buffaloes on the auspicious occasion of Bakra-Eid which is scheduled to be held from August 1 to August 3 in the Mumbai District and its Suburban Districts and/ or at Deonar Abattoir, at Govandi (W).”

Late on Friday evening, the BMC issued a circular permitting religious sacrifice of 150 water buffaloes per day from August 1 to August 3 from 6 am and 6 pm at the Deonar abattoir with social distancing regulations to be followed.

