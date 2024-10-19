Bomb threats to domestic and international flights rise: Graphics

On Saturday (October 19, 2024) alone, over 30 flights received bomb threats, leading to diversions and passenger inconvenience. Between October 14 and 16, at least 13 threats were received, all of which were found to be fake. Both domestic and international flights have been affected.

The spike in such hoaxes prompted the Ministry of Home Affairs to seek a report from the Ministry of Civil Aviation. Moreover, a five-year imprisonment and putting offenders on a no-fly list are being considered to deter such false threats. The Delhi Police registered an FIR in connection with bomb threats on Wednesday (October 16, 2024) and launched a probe after multiple flights received threats through social media.

Here is a list of recent flights that received threats, and their arrival/departure airports in India.

