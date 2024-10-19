GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bomb threats to domestic and international flights rise: Graphics

At least 70 bomb threats have been sent to major airlines including IndiGo, Air India, Vistara, SpiceJet and Akasa Air in the past week. Here are the flights affected.

Published - October 19, 2024 06:06 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Flight operations were hampered after a spate of bomb threats to airlines.

Flight operations were hampered after a spate of bomb threats to airlines. | Photo Credit: Reuters

On Saturday (October 19, 2024) alone, over 30 flights received bomb threats, leading to diversions and passenger inconvenience. Between October 14 and 16, at least 13 threats were received, all of which were found to be fake. Both domestic and international flights have been affected.

The spike in such hoaxes prompted the Ministry of Home Affairs to seek a report from the Ministry of Civil Aviation. Moreover, a five-year imprisonment and putting offenders on a no-fly list are being considered to deter such false threats. The Delhi Police registered an FIR in connection with bomb threats on Wednesday (October 16, 2024) and launched a probe after multiple flights received threats through social media.

Here is a list of recent flights that received threats, and their arrival/departure airports in India.

15 bomb threats in three days; Canadian military plane airlifts Air India passengers after diversion
Ministry of Home Affairs seeks reports on series of bomb hoax calls to airlines

aviation safety / India / crime

