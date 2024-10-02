GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bomb threat to railway stations, religious places in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh

A case has been registered with the GRP police station and efforts are under way to track the sender

Published - October 02, 2024 03:41 pm IST - Jaipur

PTI
Representational image only. File

Representational image only. File | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

“A letter threatening bomb blasts at several railway stations and religious places in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh was received at the Hanumangarh railway station,” police said on Wednesday.

Additional SP, Hanumangarh, Pyare Lal Meena said the letter was delivered by post to the Hanumangarh station master and the local police was informed on Tuesday evening (October 1, 2024.)

"It was threatened in the letter, which was in the name of Jaish-e-Mohammed, that the railway station and places in Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Kota, Bundi, Udaipur, Jaipur will be blown up by bombs on October 30," he said.

The sender also threatened bomb blasts at religious places in Rajasthan as well as in Madhya Pradesh. Jaish-e-Mohammad is a Pakistan-based terrorist organisation. Mr. Meena said personnel of the Government Railway Police (GRP), local police and BSF have conducted a search.

A case has been registered with the GRP police station and efforts are under way to track the sender.

Published - October 02, 2024 03:41 pm IST

