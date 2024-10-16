Bomb threat to flights: Mumbai Police detain minor from Chhattisgarh

A 17-year-old teenager from Chhattisgarh was detained for allegedly posting bomb threat messages on the social media handle of Indian Airlines, causing flights disruption, the Bandra Police said on Wednesday (October 16, 2024).

After tracing the operator of X handle, who posted threat messages, police summoned the boy for questioning. The Mumbai Police informed his father to bring his son to Mumbai for the bomb threat investigation. He was presented before the Juvenile Justice Board, Dongri and sent to remand custody till October 24.

Citing the motive, Zone 8 Deputy Commissioner Police Maneesh Kalwaniya said, “Prima facie the motive appears to be a financial dispute. The boy, who made threats under the fake ID, wanted to implicate another person identified as Fazluddin Nirban, with whom he had dispute over business, involving money.” Mr. Kalwaniya said the minor was detained, whereas Mr. Nirban (30) was arrested for interrogation. The minor is a 11th grade dropout and runs a small shop in Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh.

On Monday (October 14, 2024), bomb threats were posted on Indigo and Air India’s X handle, raising security concerns. The two IndiGo international flights (Mumbai to Muscat and Mumbai to Jeddah) were delayed and Air India flight from Mumbai to New York (AI 119 ) was diverted.

The bomb threats were made under the handle — @fazluddin69 and @fazluddin27077. The threat post mentioned — IndiGo 6E1275 (Mumbai to Muscat), IndiGo 6E57 (Mumbai to Jeddah), and Air India AI-119 (Mumbai to New York) has six kg of RDX and six terrorists. Two FIRs have been filed and the minor was booked under Sections 125, 351(4), 313(1)(b) of the Indian Penal Code, and Sections 3(1)(d) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and Sections 13(a)(b) 16 of the Prevention of Unlawful Activities Act by the Sahar police station, Mumbai.

Flights diverted/delayed

Indian Airlines continued to receive bomb threats on Wednesday (October 16, 2024), with Akasa Air flight (QP1335) from Bengaluru to Delhi to be the latest in the list. About 184 passengers boarded the flight. On Tuesday (October 15, 2024), a SpiceJet flight — Darbhanga to Mumbai, Akasa flight — Kolkata to Mumbai, Mumbai to Singapore, and Riyadh to Mumbai also received bomb threats. At least 20 flights since Monday (October 14, 2024) have been diverted or delayed due to bomb hoax messages. Mr. Kilwanya said a third FIR was filed related to Spice Jet bomb threat on Wednesday (October 16, 2024).

As per the preliminary investigation, the police did not find any links or patterns between these bomb threat messages. However, they were in touch with airport authorities and further investigation was on.