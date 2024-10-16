GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bomb threat to flights: Mumbai police has arrested a minor, says Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu

The arrest comes after the Home Ministry had sought a report from the Civil Aviation Ministry on the series of bomb threats

Updated - October 16, 2024 08:19 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
File picture of Union Minister of Civil Aviation K. Rammohan Naidu.

File picture of Union Minister of Civil Aviation K. Rammohan Naidu. | Photo Credit: PTI

Mumbai Police has arrested a minor responsible for issuing bomb threats to three flights, Union Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu said on Wednesday (October 16, 2024). He also assured that “every possible effort is being made to safeguard airline operations.”

Delhi Police register FIR, begin probe in hoax threats to flights

“Strongly condemn the recent bomb threats to Indian air carriers. We are closely monitoring the situation and ensuring that every necessary measures are taken against such actions. We are Committed in maintaining the highest security standards and passenger safety remains our topmost priority,” he said in a post on X.

“Mumbai Police has arrested a minor responsible for issuing bomb threats targeting 3 flights. All others responsible for the disruptions will be identified and duly prosecuted,” he said in his statement.

The arrest comes after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), earlier in the day, sought a report from the Civil Aviation Ministry on the series of bomb threats to domestic and international flights of various airlines.

A senior MHA official confirmed that the Ministry has instructed the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Bureau of Civil Aviation, National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Intelligence Bureau (IB) to submit a report on bomb threats that have been received recently.

Bomb threat to various flights

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police also registered an FIR in connection with bomb threats and launched a probe into the matter, according to official sources. The FIR was registered at the IGI airport police station.

At least six more flights received bomb threats for the third consecutive day on Wednesday (October 16, 2024), taking the total tally of such calls to at least 15 though most were declared hoax. These included three IndiGo flights 6E 651 Mumbai to Delhi, 6E 1011 Mumbai to Singapore, and 6E 74, from Riyadh to Mumbai. Akasa Air’s QP 1335 Delhi to Bengaluru, and two other SpiceJet flights too received similar threats. These were all declared hoax and the aircraft allowed for flight operations.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published - October 16, 2024 08:18 pm IST

Related Topics

police / investigation / Mumbai / Delhi / aviation safety

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.