Bomb threat to flights: Mumbai police has arrested a minor, says Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu

Mumbai Police has arrested a minor responsible for issuing bomb threats to three flights, Union Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu said on Wednesday (October 16, 2024). He also assured that “every possible effort is being made to safeguard airline operations.”

“Strongly condemn the recent bomb threats to Indian air carriers. We are closely monitoring the situation and ensuring that every necessary measures are taken against such actions. We are Committed in maintaining the highest security standards and passenger safety remains our topmost priority,” he said in a post on X.

“Mumbai Police has arrested a minor responsible for issuing bomb threats targeting 3 flights. All others responsible for the disruptions will be identified and duly prosecuted,” he said in his statement.

The arrest comes after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), earlier in the day, sought a report from the Civil Aviation Ministry on the series of bomb threats to domestic and international flights of various airlines.

A senior MHA official confirmed that the Ministry has instructed the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Bureau of Civil Aviation, National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Intelligence Bureau (IB) to submit a report on bomb threats that have been received recently.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police also registered an FIR in connection with bomb threats and launched a probe into the matter, according to official sources. The FIR was registered at the IGI airport police station.

At least six more flights received bomb threats for the third consecutive day on Wednesday (October 16, 2024), taking the total tally of such calls to at least 15 though most were declared hoax. These included three IndiGo flights 6E 651 Mumbai to Delhi, 6E 1011 Mumbai to Singapore, and 6E 74, from Riyadh to Mumbai. Akasa Air’s QP 1335 Delhi to Bengaluru, and two other SpiceJet flights too received similar threats. These were all declared hoax and the aircraft allowed for flight operations.

(With inputs from PTI)