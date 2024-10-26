Bomb threat to flights: Delhi man arrested for posting threat messages on email

A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly posting threat messages to a flight at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi, police said on Saturday (October 26, 2024).

Shubham Upadhyay, a resident of Uttam Nagar in the national capital, was arrested for posting two bomb threat messages to draw attention after seeing similar news reports on TV, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI) Usha Rangnani said during the intervening night of October 26 and 29, two suspicious and potential bomb threat messages were received at IGI Airport through an email account.

“Immediate action was taken and standard security protocols were followed but the threat was found to be hoax,” she said.

A case under section 3(1)(d) of the Suppression of Unlawful Acts against Safety of Civil Aviation (SUA SCA) Act, 1982 and 351(4) the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered and an investigation was initiated.

During investigation, the origin of the messages was traced to an account registered to Mr. Upadhyay.

Based on manual intelligence and technical surveillance, Mr. Upadhyay was apprehended and interrogated. He is a Class 12 pass unemployed man.

Ms. Rangnani said Mr. Upadhyay has admitted to sending the messages after seeing similar news reports on television. He sent the messages to draw attention, she added.

The matter is currently under further investigation, she said.

In a statement Ms. Rangnani said, "We reassure the public that all necessary security measures are in place and there is no cause for alarm. We encourage everyone to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the authorities."

The Delhi Police has registered eight separate FIRs in connection with bomb threats to more than 100 domestic and international flights over the past 10 days.

The first case was registered on October 16 following a bomb threat received via X targeting a Bengaluru-bound Akasa Air flight. The aircraft, carrying over 180 passengers, was forced to return to the national capital.

Hoax Bomb Threats: From Spice Jet, Indigo to Vistara, airlines in India on edge, Centre plans action The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) is in talks with the other concerned ministries to make required amendments in the existing laws to make them more stringent to deal with the cases of hoax bomb threats for flights, MoCA sources said. The accused person will be put on a no-fly list, said a senior official in the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Friday. The official said that a committee will be formed in consultation with the law ministry and Ministry of Home Affairs to prepare a draft to make amendments to the Aircraft Act, 1934 and Aircraft Rules, 1937 and subordinate legislations to ensure a 5-year imprisonment as well as placing offenders on a no-fly list for hoax bomb threats for flights. The government wants to ensure high deterrence for such attempts, the officials said. At least 26 bomb hoax threats have been received in the past four days to all prominent airlines operating in the country. Video: ANI. | Video Credit: Businessline

The police wrote to social media platform X the next day seeking details of the accounts that posted threatening messages but the force was not able to get the details of the user's ID or domain.

Amid a spate of hoax bomb threats to multiple airlines, the Information and Technology Ministry has asked social media platforms to observe due diligence obligations and promptly remove or disable access to misinformation within the strict timelines prescribed under the IT rules.

