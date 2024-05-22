ADVERTISEMENT

Bomb threat email to North Block, security officials conduct searches

Updated - May 22, 2024 07:04 pm IST

Published - May 22, 2024 05:45 pm IST - New Delhi

Searches are on and, as of now, nothing suspicious has been found

PTI

Fire personnel can be seen at Home ministry in Delhi which received a Bomb threat mail on May 22, 2024.  | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

A bomb threat has been received by the North Block, which houses the Home Ministry, according to an official of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS).

The threat was received through an email, according to the official. The DFS official said a dog squad and bomb disposal and detection teams along with police and fire department personnel are conducting searches.

The call to the DFS was made after an officer posted at the North Block received the bomb threat email, a police officer said.

Searches are on and, as of now, nothing suspicious has been found, the officer said.

Related Topics

Delhi / act of terror

