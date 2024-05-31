GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bomb scare on Vistara flight halts air traffic for two hours at Srinagar airport

After the passengers were disembarked and officials thoroughly checked the plane, it turned out to be a hoax

Published - May 31, 2024 09:51 pm IST - SRINAGAR

The Hindu Bureau
A Vistara airlines aircraft at IGI Airport in New Delhi.

A Vistara airlines aircraft at IGI Airport in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: R.V. MOORTHY

Srinagar International Airport was put on high alert on Friday following a bomb threat call received about an aircraft heading from Delhi to Srinagar. However, the call turned out to be a hoax, officials said.

Officials said the incident unfolded when the Air Traffic Control (ATC), Srinagar, received information about a “threatening call”. It sparked off a swift and coordinated response from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). However, the threat was deemed “non-credible”.

“Normal operations have resumed at the Srinagar airport,” the officials said.

The bomb threat call was aimed at Vistara flight UK 611, which was carrying 177 passengers.

The flight operations at Srinagar airport were halted for over two hours following the bomb threat.

“We confirm that there was a security concern on Vistara flight UK 611 operating from Delhi to Srinagar that was brought to our staff’s attention while on board,” a spokesperson of Vistara airlines said.

The spokesman said the aircraft was taken to the isolation bay after safely landing at Srinagar International Airport, where all customers were disembarked from the plane.

“We fully cooperated with the concerned authorities to clear the mandatory security checks. All the necessary checks have been conducted and the aircraft has been cleared to resume operations,” the spokesperson added.

