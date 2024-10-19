ADVERTISEMENT

Bomb scare: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Jaipur

Updated - October 19, 2024 09:57 am IST - Jaipur

More than 20 flights received bomb threats this week, leading to diversions and rescheduling of flights and sending security forces into a tizzy

PTI

Representational file image. | Photo Credit: ANI

A Dubai-Jaipur Air India flight made an emergency landing at the airport in Jaipur in the early hours of Saturday (October 19, 2024) due to a bomb threat, which later turned out to be a hoax, officials said.

After authorities were alerted about the bomb threat, an emergency was declared at the Jaipur airport. The flight with 189 passengers onboard landed safely at the airport at 1.20 am, an official said.

Also read | Centre mulling five-year term for those who issue hoax bomb threats 

The plane was checked thoroughly but nothing suspicious was found, he said.

This is the latest in a series of bomb threats received by various airlines on domestic and international routes. Most threats were received through social media and all of them turned out to be hoaxes.

More than 20 flights received bomb threats this week, leading to diversions and rescheduling of flights and sending security forces into a tizzy.

CONNECT WITH US