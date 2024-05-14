Bomb hoax mailed to 55 schools on anniversary of Jaipur serial blasts

Over 55 schools in Jaipur received bomb threats via email early on Monday morning. Responding police bomb disposal squads and sniffer dogs conducted searches of the schools, and students and staff members were swiftly evacuated and sent home. The threat turned out to be a hoax, as nothing suspicious was found anywhere.

Monday is the 16th anniversary of the 2008 serial blasts in the Walled City of Jaipur, in which 71 people were killed. Several schools and hospitals in Delhi and several airports, including Jaipur, Ahmedabad, and Delhi, recently received similar threats, though no explosives were found during the searches.

Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph said the email had been generated from a single source, which was being traced. While cyber teams have been deployed for investigations, police have enhanced security and intensified safety protocols.

“There is no cause for fear or panic. No individual or group will be allowed to disturb peace and harmony in the [capital] city,” Mr. Joseph said.

The schools that received the emails included Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Vidyashram School, Maheshwari Public School, The Palace School, Government Senior Secondary School, Manak Chowk, Sanskar School, Delhi Public School and Jayshree Periwal High School.

Parents, who rushed to fetch their children, were relieved to discover that it was a hoax. All the schools declared a holiday and sent students home.

