GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Bomb hoax mailed to 55 schools on anniversary of Jaipur serial blasts

Published - May 14, 2024 05:27 am IST - JAIPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Over 55 schools in Jaipur received bomb threats via email early on Monday morning. Responding police bomb disposal squads and sniffer dogs conducted searches of the schools, and students and staff members were swiftly evacuated and sent home. The threat turned out to be a hoax, as nothing suspicious was found anywhere.

Monday is the 16th anniversary of the 2008 serial blasts in the Walled City of Jaipur, in which 71 people were killed. Several schools and hospitals in Delhi and several airports, including Jaipur, Ahmedabad, and Delhi, recently received similar threats, though no explosives were found during the searches.

Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph said the email had been generated from a single source, which was being traced. While cyber teams have been deployed for investigations, police have enhanced security and intensified safety protocols.

“There is no cause for fear or panic. No individual or group will be allowed to disturb peace and harmony in the [capital] city,” Mr. Joseph said.

The schools that received the emails included Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Vidyashram School, Maheshwari Public School, The Palace School, Government Senior Secondary School, Manak Chowk, Sanskar School, Delhi Public School and Jayshree Periwal High School.

Parents, who rushed to fetch their children, were relieved to discover that it was a hoax. All the schools declared a holiday and sent students home.

Related Topics

Rajasthan

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.