Bomb blast in Imphal, no casualties reported

IMPHAL:

29 December 2021 12:23 IST

Security has been beefed up in Manipur ahead of the proposed visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January first week.

A powerful bomb exploded at 3.40 a.m. on Wednesday at Telipati in the heart of Imphal city despite the beefed up security measures in Manipur ahead of the proposed visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January first week.

There was no casualty since people had not ventured out yet in the chilly winter morning. The police personnel at the picket there immediately swung into action and the quick response team of the police commandos rushed there.

Nobody has been arrested so far.

Police said that the CCTV footage from the area showed a youth in a two-wheeler placing a packet and leaving swiftly. The bomb exploded at the door of a vegetable warehouse, damaging the iron shutter.

Three weeks ago a pharmacy was attacked with bombs, completely damaging it. An outlawed rebel group claimed responsibility for the blast saying that the pharmacy owner was selling non-prescription drugs but the owner denied it.