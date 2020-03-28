Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar donates ₹25 crore to fund to fight virus

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on Saturday announced that he will be donating ₹25 crore towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s PM-CARES fund to help the government in its fight against cornavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Mr. Modi had earlier on Saturday announced the creation of the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES), where people can contribute and help the government in the fight.

Taking to Twitter, Akshay said that safeguarding the lives of the people is of paramount importance right now.

“I pledge to contribute ₹25 crores from my savings to @narendramodi ji’s PM-CARES Fund. Let’s save lives, Jaan hai toh jahaan hai,” Akshay wrote in tweet on Saturday.

His wife, former actor and author Twinkle Khanna, praised Akshay for the step.

“The man makes me proud. When I asked him if he was sure as it was such a massive amount and we needed to liquidate funds, he just said, ‘I had nothing when I started and now that I am in this position, how can I hold back from doing whatever I can for those who have nothing,’” she wrote.

A number of celebrities have come forward to donate money so as to help people in crisis.

South superstar Rajinikanth was the first celebrity to come forward by donating ₹50 lakh to help daily wage workers.

Several A-listers from the south, including Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan and others have also donated money.

In Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan and Kapil Sharma too had come forward to fund relief work.

The “War” star said he has procured masks for BMC workers and caretakers, while Kapil had donated ₹50 lakh to the Prime Minister Relief Fund.

The country is witnessing a 21-day lockdown, as announced by the PM, to contain the spread of the virus.