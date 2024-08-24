ADVERTISEMENT

22 workers injured in boiler explosion at steel unit in Maharashtra’s Jalna; 3 critical

Updated - August 24, 2024 05:30 pm IST

Published - August 24, 2024 04:40 pm IST - Jalna

The explosion at Gaj Kesari Steel Mill, which occurred around noon, resulted in molten iron falling on workers

PTI

As many as 22 workers were injured in a boiler explosion at a steel factory in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area in Jalna city of Maharashtra on Saturday (August 24, 2024), police said.

“The condition of three workers is critical”, said Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar Bansal.

The explosion at Gaj Kesari Steel Mill, which occurred around noon, resulted in molten iron falling on workers, he said.

Three workers were admitted to a private hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city in critical condition.

Another official said that the factory manufactures steel bars from scrap, adding that police are recording statements of injured workers. He said that legal action is being taken against the company owner.

