GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

22 workers injured in boiler explosion at steel unit in Maharashtra’s Jalna; 3 critical

The explosion at Gaj Kesari Steel Mill, which occurred around noon, resulted in molten iron falling on workers

Updated - August 24, 2024 05:30 pm IST

Published - August 24, 2024 04:40 pm IST - Jalna

PTI

As many as 22 workers were injured in a boiler explosion at a steel factory in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area in Jalna city of Maharashtra on Saturday (August 24, 2024), police said.

“The condition of three workers is critical”, said Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar Bansal.

17 killed, 20 injured in reactor blast at pharma company in Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalli

The explosion at Gaj Kesari Steel Mill, which occurred around noon, resulted in molten iron falling on workers, he said.

Three workers were admitted to a private hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city in critical condition.

Another official said that the factory manufactures steel bars from scrap, adding that police are recording statements of injured workers. He said that legal action is being taken against the company owner.

Related Topics

industrial accident / Maharashtra

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.