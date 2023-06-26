HamberMenu
Boeing supports ‘Make in India’ initiative, says CEO Calhoun

More than 5,000 people in India are pursuing high-quality careers doing innovative work on the Boeing team

June 26, 2023 08:29 am | Updated 08:29 am IST - Washington

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets the CEO of Boeing, David L. Calhoun, at the White House in Washington DC, USA on June 23. | Photo Credit: ANI

Boeing CEO David L. Calhoun has said his company supports Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Make in India’ initiative and will play a key role in the rapid expansion of the country’s commercial aviation market.

Mr. Calhoun met Mr. Modi and discussed the importance of Boeing’s eight decades of aerospace partnership with India during the Prime Minister’s state visit to the U.S.

“Boeing is proud to be playing a key role in the rapid expansion of India’s commercial aviation market, and in the mission readiness and modernisation of the nation’s defence forces,” said Mr. Calhoun on June 26.

“We support Prime Minister Modi’s Make in India initiative, with more than 5,000 people in India pursuing high-quality careers doing innovative work on the Boeing team,” he said.

Mr. Calhoun said Boeing’s growing investments in India underscore not only the strength of the company’s partnership with the country but also the positive trajectory of the broader U.S.-India economic relationship.

At the Paris Air Show last week, Boeing had announced new service contracts in India as well as the finalisation of Air India’s order of up to 290 new Boeing jets.

