Boeing, GMR MRO arm tie up for freighter conversion facility

March 10, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Boeing and GMR’s maintenance repair and overhaul arm, GMR Aero Technic, announced an agreement on Friday to establish a new facility for converting Boeing passenger aircraft into freighters in Hyderabad to support the growth of air cargo in the country.

The announcement makes GMR Aero Technic the first Boeing supplier in India that will have the capability to support future conversions of both domestic and foreign aircraft.

“Nearly 1,720 aircraft will be converted into freighters over the next 20 years,” Boeing India President Salil Gupte said during a media interaction.

“Out of these, 1200 will be standard body freight conversions such as the Boeing 737s and 50% of this demand will come from Asia. How many of those end up in India or South East Asia region or Africa region or China remains to be seen but given the growth of e- commerce and electronics manufacturing, there is a substantial opportunity for India to get a pretty large share of those orders.”

The facility will kick off once there are orders in place, but Boeing and GMR Aero Technic will begin technology transfer and building capabilities immediately and conclude the process within the next 18 months.

Mr. Salil also explained that the aircraft that are usually converted are mid-life assets or old planes halfway through their usable life and can be either owned by lessors or airlines or cargo companies who want to convert them and either lease them or operate them for own cargo business.

Boeing will aim at serving India as well as the regional market, including Africa, South East Asia, through the Hyderabad facility.

The interest comes at a time several Indian players such as IndiGo and SpiceJet have inducted freighters following the boom in air cargo during COVID-19. Amazon, too, introduced a dedicated air cargo service earlier this year with two Boeing 737-800 aircraft operated by Quikjet Cargo Airlines. According to Boeing’s Commercial Market Outlook, India’s air cargo growth is expected to grow at an average of 6.3% annually and it forecasts demand for more than 75 freighters in 20 years, which include production and converted freighters.