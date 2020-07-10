Boeing completes delivery of Apache, Chinook helicopters to IAF

Boeing on July 10 said it has completed the delivery of 22 new AH-64E Apache and 15 Chinook military helicopters to the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The final five of the 22 Apache attack helicopters were handed over to the IAF at Air Force Station, at Hindon, in Ghaziabad. Earlier in March, Boeing handed over the last five of 15 CH-47F(I) Chinook heavy-lift helicopters to the IAF, said Boeing in a statement.

“Customer centricity, commitment to modernization and mission-readiness of India’s defence forces are key values to our partnership with India,” said Surendra Ahuja, managing director, Boeing Defence India. “With this delivery of military helicopters, we continue to nurture this partnership and are fully committed to working closely with India’s defence forces to deliver the right value and capabilities to meet their operational needs,” he added.

According to Boeing, India is one of 17 nations to select the Apache and has the most advanced variant, the AH-64E Apache that is also flown by the U.S. and many other countries. The AH-64E Apache is designed and equipped with an open systems architecture including the latest communications, navigation, sensor and weapon systems. It has an improved Modernized Target Acquisition Designation System that provides day, night and all-weather target information, as well as night vision navigation capability.

“In addition to classifying air and ground targets, the Fire Control Radar has been updated to operate in maritime environment. It is uniquely suited to meet a commander’s needs, including reconnaissance, security, peacekeeping operations and lethal attack, across myriad environments — without reconfiguration” said the company.

It was in September 2015 that the Ministry of Defence had finalised this deal with Boeing for the production, training and support of 22 AH-64E Apache and 15 CH-47F(I) Chinook helicopters. Earlier this year, India and the U.S. signed a contract for the acquisition of six Apaches for the Indian Army during President Donald Trump’s visit to New Delhi.