National

Boeing 777 ‘Air India One’ plane for VVIP travel lands at Delhi airport

The Hindu Net Desk 01 October 2020 18:07 IST
Updated: 01 October 2020 19:34 IST

In this video, watch the first visuals of the Boeing 777 'Air India One' plane for VVIP travel landing in Delhi.

A Boeing 777 aircraft, which will be used to fly the President, the Vice-President and the Prime Minister, arrived in Delhi from the U.S. on October 1.

Watch the first visuals of the VVIP Boeing plane landing at Indira Gandhi International airport earlier on Thursday.

Courtesy: Special Arrangement

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In Delhi Videos Multimedia National
Delhi
air transport