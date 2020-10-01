Boeing 777 ‘Air India One’ plane for VVIP travel lands at Delhi airport

01 October 2020 18:07 IST

In this video, watch the first visuals of the Boeing 777 'Air India One' plane for VVIP travel landing in Delhi.

A Boeing 777 aircraft, which will be used to fly the President, the Vice-President and the Prime Minister, arrived in Delhi from the U.S. on October 1.

Watch the first visuals of the VVIP Boeing plane landing at Indira Gandhi International airport earlier on Thursday.

Courtesy: Special Arrangement

