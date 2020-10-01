National

Boeing 777 ‘Air India One’ plane for VVIP travel lands at Delhi airport

A Boeing 777 aircraft, which will be used to fly the President, the Vice-President and the Prime Minister, arrived in Delhi from the U.S. on October 1.

Watch the first visuals of the VVIP Boeing plane landing at Indira Gandhi International airport earlier on Thursday.

Courtesy: Special Arrangement

