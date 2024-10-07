Boeing 737 planes with a specific rudder part not to be used for low-visibility landings: DGCA

The aviation safety regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked operators of Boeing 737 aircraft with a specific rudder part to not use the planes for low-visibility landings in addition to carrying out a safety risk assessment.

The advisory is effective for both Boeing 737 NG aircraft as well as the news MAXs, said a senior DGCA official. Though it was not known exactly how many aircraft could be impacted due to the DGCA order, the official said they were in touch with Boeing to seek clarity on the exact numbers.

Three Indian airlines have the 737 aircraft in their fleet, i.e Air India Express (61),Akasa (25) and SpiceJet (11 in service). However, it is not yet known which of them have the Collins Aerospace SVO-730 rudder actuator for which the advisory has been issued. The Hindu has sought a response from all the three airlines.

“All Category III B approach, landing, and rollout operations (including practice or actual autoland) must be discontinued for airplanes until further notice,” the DGCA has advised airlines.

CAT IIIB approach is a guided precision landing aid based on two radio beams which together provide pilots with both vertical and horizontal guidance during an approach to land. This can be used when the runway visibility range is less than 175 metre but not less than 50 metres.

The DGCA action follows a warning from the U.S. accident investigation body, the National Transportation Safety Board’s (NTSB) about a jammed rudder control system on some Boeing 737 planes, which could impact as many as 40 airlines outside the U.S. The warning followed an inquiry into a February incident involving a United Airlines flight where the pilots of a Boeing 737 MAX aircraft complained that the rudder pedal getting stuck.