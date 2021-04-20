Boeing 737 MAX 8s can overfly India: DGCA

NEW DELHI

20 April 2021 17:35 IST

Aviation safety watchdog DGCA on Tuesday allowed Boeing 737 MAX 8s to overfly India, in a move that will enable foreign carriers to operate the aircraft.

The aircraft continues to be banned for commercial operations in the country since its involvement in two air crashes more than two years back.

The regulator said in its latest order than its ban on Boeing 737 MAX on March 13, 2019, will not apply to "foreign registered Boeing 737 Max aircraft, for overflying the Indian airspace provided that the aircraft has been permitted by the regulatory authority of the State of Registry of the said aircraft for conduct of such operations and subject to obtaining permission from DGCA."

The DGCA has also permitted 737 MAXs grounded in the country and belonging to foreign lessors to be flown out.