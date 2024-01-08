GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Boeing 737-8 Max inspection satisfactory, says DGCA

January 08, 2024 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

Inspection of Boeing 737-8 Max aircraft in Indian airline fleets was “satisfactory”, the DGCA said on Monday. This follows a mid-air incident involving Alaska Airlines in the U.S. Air India Express, Akasa Air and SpiceJet have a total of 32 Boeing 737-8 Max in their fleet. Though these are different from the 737-9 Max involved in the U.S. incident, Akasa was found to have a similar door in its passenger cabin, and its operational check too was “completed satisfactorily”, DGCA said.

Top News Today

