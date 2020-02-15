National

Body of woman exhumed in Dharmapuri after suspicions raised over death

The body of a woman hastily buried upon her death was exhumed here under the supervision of the Revenue Divisional Officer in Krishnagiri on Friday.

The woman Visalakshmi, was reportedly residing in a house at Bharathiyar Nagar at Kattiganapalli with her 26-year-old daughter.

Suspicions were raised on the death of the woman and subsequent hasty burial. Following this, the VAO M. Anandarajan filed a complaint with the town police station here and a case under Section 174 was registered. Following this, under the RDO’s orders, the body was exhumed for investigation.

