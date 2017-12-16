National

Body of JeM militant found from Pulwama, says police

Army personnel take position during a gun battle with militants. Photo used for illustration purpose only.

Army personnel take position during a gun battle with militants. Photo used for illustration purpose only.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Acting on a tip-off, the body was recovered from the Tral area of the district, a police official said.

The body of a terrorist belonging to the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) was found by the police from south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, the body was recovered from the Tral area of the district, a police official said.

He added that the slain terrorist, apparently a foreign national, was killed in an explosion which took place while explosives were being assembled in a hideout.

The identity of the slain terrorist was being ascertained, the official said.

Director General of Police (DGP) S.P. Vaid said the slain terrorist belonged to the JeM and that he was killed in an explosion while an improvised explosive device (IED) was being fabricated in a hideout.

“While fabricating IED in a hideout near Handura Aripal Tral explosion took place in which one terrorist of reportedly JEM died whose body has been recovered by J&K Police/SF (security forces) (sic),” he wrote on Twitter.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Apr 6, 2020 1:22:30 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/body-of-jem-militant-found-from-pulwama-says-police/article21820120.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY