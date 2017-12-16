Body of JeM militant found from Pulwama, says police

The body of a terrorist belonging to the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) was found by the police from south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, the body was recovered from the Tral area of the district, a police official said.

He added that the slain terrorist, apparently a foreign national, was killed in an explosion which took place while explosives were being assembled in a hideout.

The identity of the slain terrorist was being ascertained, the official said.

Director General of Police (DGP) S.P. Vaid said the slain terrorist belonged to the JeM and that he was killed in an explosion while an improvised explosive device (IED) was being fabricated in a hideout.

“While fabricating IED in a hideout near Handura Aripal Tral explosion took place in which one terrorist of reportedly JEM died whose body has been recovered by J&K Police/SF (security forces) (sic),” he wrote on Twitter.