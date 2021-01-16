Body of abducted Tripura trader found

Agartala

16 January 2021 06:03 IST

The Tripura police on Friday found the decomposed body of Litan Nath who was kidnapped by extremists about 50 days ago in north Tripura. The corpse was found buried at Ranipara under the Khedachhara police station limits in the Panisagar subdivision.

NLFT extremists were blamed for the abduction of the 35-year-old trader on November 28 last year from his home at Joyrampara in Panisagar. They had demanded ₹1.50 lakh as ransom to free Mr. Nath at the time of his abduction, but made no further communication.

Police officials said the location where Mr. Nath, father of four children, was killed and buried was found on confession of Sangaram Reang, who along with three other NLFT extremists, was recently apprehended from a hamlet in Takarjala of Sepahijala district. Sangaram guided the security team to the spot on Friday morning.

Sangaram confessed that he was in the extremist group that kidnapped Mr. Nath. It is believed that the extremists shot dead Mr. Nath after security forces launched a combing operation.

The body was sent to the government hospital at Panisagar for post-mortem.