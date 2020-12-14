‘Bodoland poll results show people’s faith in PM’

Results to local and State elections held across the country in the past two months, with the latest being the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), showed that people had faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and policies, Union Minister and BJP leader Prakash Javadekar said on Sunday.
Reacting to the BJP winning nine sets in the BTC, BJP president J.P. Nadda congratulated the party’s ally in Assam, the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), for the NDA securing a majority. He also said in a tweet that the results showed that people had faith in Mr. Modi.
Speaking to the media at his residence, Mr. Javadekar said while the BJP increased its tally in the BTC from one to nine seats, the Congress won only one seat. He cited the recently-held Bihar Assembly elections, by-elections in several States, including Madhya Pradesh, and local body polls in Rajasthan, Hyderabad and Ladakh, saying that the BJP had the support of all sections of society — “farmers, rural, poor, urban”. He added that the BJP was growing in popularity, while the Congress had become “irrelevant”.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath