National

Bodo accord has heralded new dawn of peace in Assam: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public rally during an event to celebrate the signing of the Bodo agreement, in Kokrajhar on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public rally during an event to celebrate the signing of the Bodo agreement, in Kokrajhar on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

“The Bodo accord is a victory for all communities and sections of society. There are no losers.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that it was because of people’s support that the Bodo peace accord was signed, heralding a new dawn of peace in Assam.

Addressing a massive public rally to celebrate the signing of the accord on January 27 that is expected to bring lasting peace to the troubled state, Mr. Modi said now the time was to work together for peace and development of the North-East.

“We will not allow violence to return,” he asserted.

The prime minister also sought to assuage the concerns of people of the region over implementation of the new citizenship law.

“Canard is being spread that lakhs of people settlers will come from outside after the enactment of CAA. Nothing of that sort will happen,” he said.

“The Bodo accord is a victory for all communities and sections of society. There are no losers,” he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
Assam
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 7, 2020 3:20:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/bodo-accord-has-heralded-new-dawn-of-peace-in-assam-modi/article30761288.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY