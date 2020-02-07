Bodo accord has heralded new dawn of peace in Assam: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that it was because of people’s support that the Bodo peace accord was signed, heralding a new dawn of peace in Assam.
Addressing a massive public rally to celebrate the signing of the accord on January 27 that is expected to bring lasting peace to the troubled state, Mr. Modi said now the time was to work together for peace and development of the North-East.
“We will not allow violence to return,” he asserted.
The prime minister also sought to assuage the concerns of people of the region over implementation of the new citizenship law.
“Canard is being spread that lakhs of people settlers will come from outside after the enactment of CAA. Nothing of that sort will happen,” he said.
“The Bodo accord is a victory for all communities and sections of society. There are no losers,” he said.
