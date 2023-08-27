Bodies of victims of train coach fire taken to Uttar Pradesh

August 27, 2023 04:15 pm | Updated 04:15 pm IST - Chennai

Nine bodies of victims of the fire accident in a stationary train compartment in Madurai railway yard have been taken to Lucknow by air, airport officials said in Chennai on August 27.

While five bodies were sent through a direct flight to Lucknow from Chennai, four were dispatched in another flight to the Uttar Pradesh capital city via Bengaluru, they said.

In the direct flight, 14 passengers, who are relatives of the blaze accident victims and four railway police personnel travelled.

Nine persons were killed and eight others were injured in the fire accident on August 26 at the Madurai railway yard.

ADVERTISEMENT

Illegal storage and use of a cooking gas cylinder allegedly led to the accident and government railway police booked a case and a probe is on. The passengers of the private coach were on a pilgrimage to southern parts of the country and a tour operator had hired a private party coach from the railways.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT