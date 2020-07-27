Bodies of missing five members of family recovered from river in J&K’s Udhampur

The bodies of five members of a family, who had gone missing since July 20, were recovered from a river in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district, officials said on Sunday. According to a complaint by one Bhagat Ram of Janderari area Ramnagar tehsil, his son Mohan Lal, along with wife and three children, had gone to Udhampur from Langa, Ramnagar in their car on July 20, they said.
A missing report and subsequently a case was lodged in Ramnagar police station, following which a search operation was initiated, the officials said.
During the search operation, the body of Mohan Lal was recovered first from the Kaghote river in Ramnagar.
Later, the body of his eight-year-old daughter, identified as Pooja, was recovered, followed by four-year-old son Naksh on Saturday, they said.
The bodies of Lal’s wife Rekha Devi and son Mahesh were recovered after four days of search operation on Sunday evening from Kishanpur Manwal and Doha area of Jhajjar Kotli, which was 50-55 km away from the spot, they said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath