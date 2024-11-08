Bodies of kidnapped village guards recovered in Kishtwar, two militants killed in north Kashmir

The bodies of two village defence guards were recovered in Jammu’s Kishtwar on Friday (November 8, 2024), a day after they had been kidnapped and killed by militants. In separate operations, two militants were killed by security forces in north Kashmir, while the police arrested three Srinagar-based militants for carrying out the recent grenade attack in a city market that had injured 12 people.

An official said the security forces, comprising teams of the Army and police’s special operation group, were able to locate the bodies of the village defence guards (VDGs) in a rivulet in the upper reaches of Kishtwar’s Keshwan belt. The victims were identified as Nazir Ahmed and Kuldeep Kumar, residents of Ohli-Kuntwara. Both were shepherds and also served as VDGs. They had gone to Munzla Dhar to graze their cattle. The police have started an investigation into the killing.

‘Execution’ claims

The Kashmir Tigers, an off-shoot of the Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM), on Thursday posted pictures on social media handles about “the execution” of the two civilians. The militants claimed the duo had chased them in the upper reaches of Kishtwar and had been overpowered and interrogated before their “execution”. The police have not confirmed the veracity of the online claim made by the outfit.

Security forces have launched a major operation in the hilly areas of Kuntwara, Ohli, and Munzla Dhar to track the militants, while drones and sniffer dogs were also deployed to track their movements.

J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha both condemned the attack. “The government resolves to destroy all terror outfits and avenge the barbaric act,” Mr. Sinha said.

Militants killed

In north Kashmir’s Sopore, a nightlong operation against hiding militants resumed on Friday morning. The Army said both the terrorists, holed up in the Sagipora area of Sopore, were killed in the operation.

Terming it “a big success”, Brigadier Deepak Mohan, Commander of the Army’s Kilo force, said the operation was launched following “intelligence inputs”. He said the identification of both the terrorists was being ascertained.

Grenade attack by LeT

In Srinagar, the police claimed to have cracked the recent grenade attack case, which left 12 injured in Sunday Market close to the commercial hub of Lal Chowk.

“Three terror associates involved in the act of grenade-lobbing have been arrested and booked under UAPA,” Kashmir Inspector General of Police V.K. Birdhi said, adding that those arrested were affiliated to the Lashkar-e-Toiba militant group. They were identified as Usama Yasin Sheikh, Umar Fayaz Shiekh, and Afnan Ahmed, all residents of Srinagar Ikhrajpora. “They carried out this act at the behest of Pakistan-based handlers,” he added.

