 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bodies of kidnapped village guards recovered in Kishtwar, two militants killed in north Kashmir

JeM offshoot group posts online pictures claiming the village defence guards, both shepherds, were “executed”; three Srinagar residents with LeT links arrested for market grenade attack, booked under UAPA

Published - November 08, 2024 08:23 pm IST - SRINAGAR

Peerzada Ashiq
Peerzada Ashiq
Police personnel stand guard during Sanatan Dharm Sabha protest over the killing of two Village Defence Guards (VDGs), in Kishtwar on November 8, 2024.

Police personnel stand guard during Sanatan Dharm Sabha protest over the killing of two Village Defence Guards (VDGs), in Kishtwar on November 8, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

The bodies of two village defence guards were recovered in Jammu’s Kishtwar on Friday (November 8, 2024), a day after they had been kidnapped and killed by militants. In separate operations, two militants were killed by security forces in north Kashmir, while the police arrested three Srinagar-based militants for carrying out the recent grenade attack in a city market that had injured 12 people.

An official said the security forces, comprising teams of the Army and police’s special operation group, were able to locate the bodies of the village defence guards (VDGs) in a rivulet in the upper reaches of Kishtwar’s Keshwan belt. The victims were identified as Nazir Ahmed and Kuldeep Kumar, residents of Ohli-Kuntwara. Both were shepherds and also served as VDGs. They had gone to Munzla Dhar to graze their cattle. The police have started an investigation into the killing.

‘Execution’ claims

The Kashmir Tigers, an off-shoot of the Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM), on Thursday posted pictures on social media handles about “the execution” of the two civilians. The militants claimed the duo had chased them in the upper reaches of Kishtwar and had been overpowered and interrogated before their “execution”. The police have not confirmed the veracity of the online claim made by the outfit.

Security forces have launched a major operation in the hilly areas of Kuntwara, Ohli, and Munzla Dhar to track the militants, while drones and sniffer dogs were also deployed to track their movements.

J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha both condemned the attack. “The government resolves to destroy all terror outfits and avenge the barbaric act,” Mr. Sinha said.

Militants killed

In north Kashmir’s Sopore, a nightlong operation against hiding militants resumed on Friday morning. The Army said both the terrorists, holed up in the Sagipora area of Sopore, were killed in the operation.  

Terming it “a big success”, Brigadier Deepak Mohan, Commander of the Army’s Kilo force, said the operation was launched following “intelligence inputs”. He said the identification of both the terrorists was being ascertained. 

Grenade attack by LeT

In Srinagar, the police claimed to have cracked the recent grenade attack case, which left 12 injured in Sunday Market close to the commercial hub of Lal Chowk.

“Three terror associates involved in the act of grenade-lobbing have been arrested and booked under UAPA,” Kashmir Inspector General of Police V.K. Birdhi said, adding that those arrested were affiliated to the Lashkar-e-Toiba militant group. They were identified as Usama Yasin Sheikh, Umar Fayaz Shiekh, and Afnan Ahmed, all residents of Srinagar Ikhrajpora. “They carried out this act at the behest of Pakistan-based handlers,” he added.

Published - November 08, 2024 08:23 pm IST

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.