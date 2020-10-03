Bodies of 3 Rajouri youth exhumed, handed over to families: police

They were passed off as unidentified militants after an encounter in Shopian’s Amshipora on July 18

The bodies of three civilians from Rajouri, who were passed off as unidentified militants after an encounter in Shopian’s Amshipora on July 18, were exhumed and handed over to their families in Baramulla on Saturday morning

“The bodies were exhumed at 8 a.m. in the presence of a magistrate and the families. The bodies have been handed over to the legal heirs,” Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar told The Hindu.

The exhumation took place at Baramulla’s Gantamulla, 70 days after the youth’s burial, held 235 km away from Rajouri.

The police investigation is yet to establish any link of the slain youth with militants. According to the families, the youth were working as labourers in Kashmir and were on their way to Rajouri when they went missing on July 18.

The youth from Pir Panjal valley’s Rajouri were identified as Abrar Ahmed, 25; Imtiyaz Ahmed, 20, and Mohammed Ibrar, 16. On September 25, the DNA samples of the slain youth matched the family members.

The police have arrested two locals, including a Special Police Officer from Poonch, so far. They are accused of “tipping off about the presence of militants in the area.”

The Army has already initiated disciplinary proceedings under the Army Act against those found prima facie answerable. The police, in a statement on July 18, had claimed that they recovered “incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, at the site of the encounter”.