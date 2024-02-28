ADVERTISEMENT

Boat with drugs worth ₹1,000 crore caught off Gujarat; four held

February 28, 2024 01:36 am | Updated 01:42 am IST - Porbandar

Without disclosing the exact quantity, a senior Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad official said a large quantity of different types of drugs, including charas (hashish) was seized from the boat during the mid-sea operation.

PTI

The logo of the Narcotics Control Bureau. Credits: narcoticsindia.nic.in

In a joint operation with the Indian Navy and Narcotics Control Bureau, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) apprehended an Iranian boat off the State with four Iranian crew members allegedly carrying charas and other contraband worth over ₹1,000 crore on February 27, an official said.

The boat along with the crew members was being brought to the shore and they were expected to land at Porbandar on February 28.

Based on a specific tip-off, the operation was carried out in the Arabian Sea near the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) jointly by the ATS, Indian Navy and the NCB, he said.

