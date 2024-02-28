Boat with drugs worth ₹1,000 crore caught off Gujarat; four held

February 28, 2024 01:36 am | Updated 01:42 am IST - Porbandar

In a joint operation with the Indian Navy and Narcotics Control Bureau, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) apprehended an Iranian boat off the State with four Iranian crew members allegedly carrying charas and other contraband worth over ₹1,000 crore on February 27, an official said.

Without disclosing the exact quantity, the senior Gujarat ATS official said a large quantity of different types of drugs, including charas (hashish) was seized from the boat during the mid-sea operation.

The boat along with the crew members was being brought to the shore and they were expected to land at Porbandar on February 28.

Based on a specific tip-off, the operation was carried out in the Arabian Sea near the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) jointly by the ATS, Indian Navy and the NCB, he said.