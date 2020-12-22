CBSE class X, XII exams only after February, says Education Minister

NEW DELHI

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said on Tuesday that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class X and Class XII examinations would only be held after February 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Minister said it was not possible to hold the exams in January and February, which is when the practical and theory exams, respectively, usually start. He was interacting with teachers virtually when he made the announcement. He added that the schedule for the exams, to be held sometime after February 2021, was yet to be decided.

In response to a question, the Minister said it was not possible to conduct online exams though classes were being held online. He said in some far-flung parts of the country, computer and Internet access for all students was not available. However, he added that the government would come up with a solution for the problem soon.

