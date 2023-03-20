ADVERTISEMENT

Board exams for classes V, and VII: SC agrees to list plea on March 27

March 20, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on Monday agreed to list on March 27 a petition by schools against a Karnataka High Court order allowing students of classes V and VIII to take State board exams.

The petition was mentioned before the Chief Justice for early listing.

A Division Bench of the High Court had stayed a single judge’s decision to quash the State government circulars prescribing board exams for the two classes. The lawyer, who mentioned the case, urged the CJI to list the case before March 27. He said the exams were scheduled from that date.

But the CJI refused, at the moment, to intervene any further, saying “the High Courts know what is best in that State”.

The school associations argued that changing the assessment method to State-level board exams for these two classes instead of internal school exams would affect both students and teachers. They argued the decision was taken unilaterally by the government.

