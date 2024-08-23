ADVERTISEMENT

BNSS clause on detention period for undertrials will have retrospective effect: Centre

Updated - August 23, 2024 10:42 pm IST

Published - August 23, 2024 10:41 pm IST - NEW DELHI

It will apply to all undertrials even if crime was registered prior to July 1, the day BNSS took effect

The Hindu Bureau

Centre informed the Supreme Court that Section 479 of BNSS would apply retrospectively to undertrials across the country. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Centre informed the Supreme Court on Friday (August 23, 2024) that Section 479 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which relates to the “maximum period for which an undertrial prisoner can be detained”, would apply retrospectively to undertrials across the country.

Appearing before a Bench headed by Justice Hima Kohli, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati said Section 479 of the BNSS, which replaced Section 436A of the Code of Criminal Procedure, would apply to undertrials irrespective of the fact that the crime was registered prior to July 1, the day the BNSS came into force along with the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam.

Also Read: India’s new criminal codes: The Hindu’s detailed coverage

The latter two laws replace the Indian Penal Code and the Indian Evidence Act respectively.

Amicus curiae, senior advocate Gaurav Agrawal, had earlier highlighted the need for the implementation of Section 479 of the BNSS to help address overcrowding in prisons.

