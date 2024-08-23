BNSS clause on detention period for undertrials will have retrospective effect: Centre

The Centre informed the Supreme Court on Friday (August 23, 2024) that Section 479 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which relates to the “maximum period for which an undertrial prisoner can be detained”, would apply retrospectively to undertrials across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Appearing before a Bench headed by Justice Hima Kohli, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati said Section 479 of the BNSS, which replaced Section 436A of the Code of Criminal Procedure, would apply to undertrials irrespective of the fact that the crime was registered prior to July 1, the day the BNSS came into force along with the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam.

Also Read: India’s new criminal codes: The Hindu’s detailed coverage

The latter two laws replace the Indian Penal Code and the Indian Evidence Act respectively.

Amicus curiae, senior advocate Gaurav Agrawal, had earlier highlighted the need for the implementation of Section 479 of the BNSS to help address overcrowding in prisons.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.