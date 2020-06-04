BMS to hold protests against privatisation of PSUs

NEW DELHI

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-affiliated workers’ union, the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), on Thursday said it would launch an agitation against privatisation of public sector companies by the Central government.

The “save public sector, save India” protests would be held on June 10 by BMS units in various public sector undertakings, a statement said. The decision was taken at a meeting of the BMS national coordination committee for public sector on Tuesday and Wednesday, with representatives of the coal, defence, railways, postal, banking, insurance, steel, telecom, power etc. workers’ unions in attendance.

“The meeting was held to decide the BMS’ plan of action against the privatisation process aggressively pursued by the Centre in different names in different sectors such as the commercialisation of the coal sector, corporatisation of defence ordnance factories board and railways, strategic sale of PSUs, merger and privatisation of banks, insurance, increasing FDI cap etc.” it said.

The agitation on June 10 would include day-long dharnas, protest meetings and campaigns at the unit level, it said.

“It is being observed from the past few decisions of the government that it is trying to push and impose its unjust decisions on the workers of the country. The BMS is committed to fight until it stops the government from taking the anti-public sector and anti-worker decisions,” the statement said.

The statement said while the government was citing the “dire need of money” to run the government as a reason for these steps, “however, it has no moral right or authority to sell national assets created by its predecessors.”