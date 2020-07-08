BMS to hold protests against ‘anti-labour’ policies

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-affiliated workers’ union, the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, on Wednesday announced that it would observe a “Sarkar Jago Saptah” from July 24 to protest against the anti-worker policies of the Centre and States.

The BMS had supported the three-day strike observed by coal workers last week against the government’s decision to allow commercial mining. It also protested against the proposed dilution of labour laws by several States during the COVID-19 lockdown.

BMS general secretary, Virjesh Upadhyay, said the union would organise a week of protests from July 24 to July 30, but the agitation would end only when the governments withdraw their anti-worker decisions. It was time for an “aggressive movement, a social movement”, he said during a virtual press conference.

In a statement, the BMS said it would be raising the issues of unorganised sector workers, especially migrant workers, non-payment of wages and massive job losses during the COVID-19 crisis in the past few months. It will also focus on the suspension of labour laws in several States and the “unbridled privitisation” of public sector and corporatisation of defence and railway production units.

Mr. Upadhyay said the BMS had reached out to 73 Members of Parliament, including Congress president Sonia Gandhi, to submit its memorandum on labour issues during the lockdown.