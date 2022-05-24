BMS to hold nationwide conventions against Centre’s policies

A meeting of the BMS office bearers held in Bhopal also reviewed the ongoing nationwide agitations demanding restoration of the Old Pension Scheme

A meeting of the BMS office bearers held in Bhopal also reviewed the ongoing nationwide agitations demanding restoration of the Old Pension Scheme

The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), the trade union arm of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has decided to hold six national conventions in various parts of the country to sensitise people against the “privatisation and corporatisation” policies of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

A meeting of the BMS office bearers held in Bhopal also reviewed the ongoing nationwide agitations demanding restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) in place of the National Pension System (NPS). The BMS had welcomed the Congress-led Rajasthan government’s decision to reinstate the OPS.

BMS general secretary Binoy Kumar Sinha said the conventions will be held between June and August 2022. “This is a part of the mass awakening programme on disinvestment and privatisation of public sectors and corporatisation of Central government establishments,” he said.

The next meeting of the national executive of the BMS, scheduled to be held in Bhubaneswar, will discuss all the pension schemes and prepare an action plan accordingly, Mr. Sinha added.

The conventions will be held in Kochi, Bhubaneswar, Bhopal, Kanpur, Ambala and Guwahati. “Employees of all public sector undertakings like power, telecom, engineering, banking, insurance and Central government employees belonging to defence, railways and postal sectors will participate in these conventions,” he said.